Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018

Pakistan warns India against border strikes

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 5:40 am IST

 Pakistan-based group for an attack on an Army camp in which soldiers and their families were targeted. (Representational image)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday warned India against cross-border strikes in the Kashmir after Indian authorities blamed a Pakistan-based group for an attack on an Army camp in which soldiers and their families were targeted.

In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs said: “It is a well established pattern that Indian officials begin making irresponsible statements and levelling unfounded allegations, even before any proper investigation in any incident has been initiated.”

India, it said, was making these allegations to divert attention from its brutality in trying to control the armed revolt in Kashmir, and warned against any retaliatory measures across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the nuclear-armed countries.

“We hope that the international community would urge India to stop the untold atrocities and gross violations of human rights in Kashmir, refrain from any misadventure across the LoC,” the foreign office said.

