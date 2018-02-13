The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Army-militant encounter enters 2nd day after jawan’s death

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 10:58 am IST

The exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces resumed at day break, a CRPF official said.

The encounter between militants holed up in a building in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and security forces resumed on Tuesday morning after an overnight lull. (Photo: PTI)
 The encounter between militants holed up in a building in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and security forces resumed on Tuesday morning after an overnight lull. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The encounter between militants holed up in a building in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and security forces resumed on Tuesday morning after an overnight lull.

The exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces resumed at day break, a CRPF official said.

He said the security forces were preparing for a final assault on the terrorists when they opened firing.

No new casualty has been reported on Tuesday.

A CRPF jawan was killed and a policeman was injured in the exchange of fire on Monday. The CRPF has claimed that it thwarted the attempt by the terrorists to attack its camp in Karan Nagar area.

The incident came days after Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked another Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers. Three militants were also killed in retaliation by the Army.

Tags: encounter, terrorists, security forces, indian army, jem, sunjwan army camp
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

2

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

3

Best ways to avoid spreading the flu in the workplace

4

Xiaomi teases Mi TV 4 for Indian market

5

Lesbian teacher sacked from Catholic school for marrying girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham