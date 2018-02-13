The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

Jitan Ram Manjhi to take ‘key decisions’ during party rally on April 8

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 1:39 am IST

According to Manjhi, he has already raised the issue with senior BJP leaders and may also discuss it with party president Amit Shah soon.

 Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna: HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi created a buzz in the political circle by announcing that he may take “major decisions” during the party’s rally on April 8.

A statement issued by HAM also suggested that the party is not willing to withdraw their demand for Jehanabad assembly seat for which bypoll is slated for March 11.

“We have already clarified our position regarding Jehanabad assembly seat. Our party is willing to field a candidate from the constituency for the by-election. If necessary I will discuss the issue with BJP president Amit Shah,” HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters after party’s meeting on Monday.  

The BJP which had earlier ignored Manjhi’s demand for Jehanabad assembly seat began a damage control exercise on Monday. BJP State president Nityanad Rai rushed to his house to discuss the issue.

Sources claimed that both the leaders agreed to resolve issues related to the by-election during the NDA meeting scheduled on February 14.

Tags: jitan ram manjhi, amit shah
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

