

MHA keeps close watch on situation in Nagaland

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 1:29 am IST

The joint coordination committee of the NTAC called for an indefinite state-wide strike starting Monday.

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang
 Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang

Guwahati: The Union home ministry will rely on the suggestions of legislators instead of following the diktat of protesters who are seeking removal of Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang.

Home ministry sources said the ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation in Nagaland. They told this newspaper that Mr Zeliang, who visited New Delhi, sought Central assistance in handling the situation.

The sources said the Centre will extend help to the state government after Mr Zeliang explained how former chief minister Neiphu Rio was engineering a public outrage to destabilise his government. Mr Zeliang said his government has the support of 52 legislators in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

Security sources said that the convener of the Nagaland Tribal Action Committee (NTAC), V.K. Vilie, who is spearheading the public protest in Kohima, was the private secretary of Mr Rio.

They said the home ministry has informed Mr Rio that the fate of the government will be decided only by the strength of legislators. Sources said the state police was reluctant to confront the protesters who have laid a siege in Kohima for the past 10 days.

They said 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local body elections was no longer the issue now as protests intensified after police firing on January 31. The issue has turned into a struggle between Mr Zeliang and Mr Rio, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr Zeliang, who brief Nagaland governor P.B. Acharya about the situation, has said he will not step down. The joint coordination committee of the NTAC called for an indefinite state-wide strike starting Monday.

“The total bandh from Monday will be enforced on railways, air services, business establishments, road transport and government offices,” an NTAC leader said.

The Naga groups criticised legislators for supporting the chief minister. Being elected by the people, they are duty-bound to listen to the public, the NTAC said.

Tags: t.r. zeliang, home ministry, naga groups
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

