The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, All India

After interceptor missile test, India achieves full ability to secure its skies

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 1:28 am IST

A ballistic missile flies in the outer atmosphere and falls toward its target by gravitational pull.

Defence analysts say India crossed an impDefence analysts say India crossed an important milestone in building an arsenal of anti-ballistic missile interceptors.ortant milestone in building an arsenal of anti-ballistic missile interceptors.
 Defence analysts say India crossed an impDefence analysts say India crossed an important milestone in building an arsenal of anti-ballistic missile interceptors.ortant milestone in building an arsenal of anti-ballistic missile interceptors.

Bhubaneswar: The successful test-firing of Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) interceptor on Saturday stunned hostile nations as India achieved full ability to secure the country’s skies. The PDV interceptor fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at 7.45 am met all mission objectives. Defence analysts say India crossed an important milestone in building an arsenal of anti-ballistic missile interceptors.

A ballistic missile flies in the outer atmosphere and falls toward its target by gravitational pull. The PDV interceptor can target missiles approaching from over 2,000 km away. Its radar-based detection and tracking system can automatically spot and track the enemy’s ballistic missile, and its computer systems can predict the trajectory of the incoming missile.

After developing variants of missiles, including the intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear capable Agni 5, India is consolidating its armoury of missile interceptors — both endo-atmosphere and exo-atmosphere variants.

Endo-atmosphere interceptors can hit targets at an altitude of 40 km above sea level. Exo-atmosphere interceptors can destroy enemy missiles 50 km above sea level, or in the outer atmosphere.

On May 15, 2016, India successfully test-fired indigenously developed supersonic Advanced Air Defence interceptor missile from Abdul Kalam Island, off Odisha coast, achieving a milestone in the ballistic missile defence system mission.

Tags: ballistic missile, agni 5 missile, prithvi defence vehicle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Too much sex hinders sexual satisfaction for couples

2

150-yr-old wedding dress found in UK after Facebook post goes viral

3

Wanted to study more? Now you can get a PHD in chocolate

4

The grave reality behind viral images of obese tigers

5

J. K. Rowling slams Piers Morgan on Twitter for defending Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham