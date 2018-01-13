Nitish Kumar’s convoy stoned in Buxar

Observers are of the view that the ongoing state-wide review tour of chief minister is aimed at boosting his image.

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s cavalcade was on Friday pelted with stones while he was on his way to a village in Buxar as part of his state-wide Vikas Samiksha Yatra.

The chief minister was unharmed but two security personnel received injuries in the attack allegedly carried out by angry mahadalits who wanted him to visit their village.

Sources claimed that “a group of villagers wanted the chief minister to see the condition of amenities in Nandar village but their request was turned down, which lead to a disagreement”.

The incident was downplayed by leaders of the ruling JD(U) but the Opposition RJD alleged that it reflected the simmering discontent among people.

RJD MLA Shakti Singh Yadav said, “The ruling party must take the issue seriously as it seems that backward classes are feeling neglected. The attack also shows growing public anger against the state government’s failed policies and promises.’ Chief minister Nitish Kumar has been on a state-wide tour since December 12 to take stock of state government's development schemes.

After the attack on his convoy, Mr Kumar who went on to address a public meeting in Dumraon block where he said, "Some people feel disturbed over my commitment to progress of the state. They try to mislead and provoke others but people should not get perturbed over such minor happenings".

"I don't sit in the state capital and give orders. I move around and interact with people but there are a few people who don't like this," said Mr Kumar.

This is not the first time when the chief minister has faced a protest during his review tour. Earlier this month, some youths waved black flags at his public meeting in Saharsa district.

Observers are of the view that the ongoing state-wide review tour of chief minister is aimed at boosting his image. They said, "His gains during elections will depend only on the success of his seven resolves".

The seven resolves of the government include providing clean drinking water, continuous electricity, toilet in every home, unemployment benefits for youths, better access to higher education, women empowerment and lanes and by-lanes in villages.