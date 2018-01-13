The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:11 AM IST

India, All India

Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi amid strain in alliance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 13, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2018, 6:38 am IST

Even in terms of per capita income we are the lowest. Due to unscientific bifurcation AP has suffered badly.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: Amid reports of growing rift between the BJP and TDP and the latter recently siding with the Opposition to stall a key legislation in Parliament, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the latter’s help for fulfilling promises made during the bifurcation of the state.

The TDP has been demanding from the Centre a special category status for Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation in 2014 and creation of Telangana, which has so far not been granted.

Replying to media queries later, Mr Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh continued to depend heavily on agriculture and lagged behind other south Indian states in the services sector.

The chief minister said the contribution of the services sector to Andhra Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2016-2017 stood at 46 per cent, whereas it was 64.64 per cent in Karnataka, 62.56 per cent in Telangana, and 56.88 per cent in Tamil Nadu. He said that it was way behind the all India average of 53.66 per cent.

Talking about the agriculture sector, Mr Naidu said the contribution of the sector to the GSDP was 31.77 per cent, while it was just 15.34 per cent in Telangana, 11.39 per cent in Tamil Nadu, and 11.68 per cent in Karnataka.

“Even in terms of per capita income we are the lowest. Due to unscientific bifurcation AP has suffered badly. Whatever we have got so far is not at all sufficient,” Mr Naidu told reporters.

When asked if delay in getting central aid would affect his party’s ties with the BJP, he said that the Union government has TDP ministers and his dispensation in Andhra Pradesh has BJP representatives. He further said “We will consistently follow up and that is the only solution for AP, and there is no issue with the alliance.”

Tags: chandrababu naidu, prime minister narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Airtel is offering one year of free Amazon Prime membership to users

2

New Nokia headphones have three days of battery life

3

Oppo A83 to be launched in India on January 17

4

Multi-planet System found through crowdsourcing

5

Google acquires U.K. Sound Tech Startup

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham