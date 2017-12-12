J&K: 3 soldiers missing after avalanche hit Army post near LoC

According to police official, the avalanche hit an Army post at Baktoor near Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night.

Srinagar: Three soldiers were missing after an avalanche, triggered by fresh snowfall, struck a forward post in Gurez sector in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The avalanche hit an Army post at Baktoor near the Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night, a police official said.

He said at least three soldiers were reported missing after the avalanche.

"Efforts are on to trace the missing soldiers but continuous snowfall was hampering the rescue and search efforts," he added.

An Army porter is missing since Monday after he came under an avalanche in Tulail in Gurez sector.