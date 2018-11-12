The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

Naxals set off seven IED blasts, BSF man dies

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 12, 2018, 4:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2018, 5:05 am IST

Two BSF jawans were injured in another Naxal attack in the same area on November 2.

Security forces recovered the body of a Naxal in Maoist uniform at the attack site after the encounter ended. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Security forces recovered the body of a Naxal in Maoist uniform at the attack site after the encounter ended. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bhopal: A day before Bastar in Chhattisgarh goes to Assembly polls, Maoists resorted to violence in the insurgency-hit region on Sunday by carrying out serial blasts and attacking security personnel at different places, leading to the death of a BSF officer.

Naxals triggered seven improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in one go in Koyali Beda in North Bastar district of Kanker targeting a BSF patrol party, which was sanitising the area to facilitate movement of polling parties, leading to the death of sub-inspector of the Central paramilitary force Mahendra Singh.

The slain BSF officer hailed from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. He was injured in the incident and later succumbed, a senior police officer posted in Bastar told this newspaper.

Two BSF jawans were injured in another Naxal attack in the same area on November 2.

This was the fourth IED blast in Bastar in the last two weeks.

In total, five civilians including a Doordarshan cameraman and a CISF jawan were killed in the Maoist explosions at different places in South Bastar district in the last fortnight.

In another incident, the Left-wing insurgents attacked a search party comprising of special task force (STF) personnel at Bedre in South Bastar district of Bijapur. This lead to a fierce gunbattle between the two groups that lasted for an hour.

Security forces recovered the body of a Naxal in Maoist uniform at the attack site after the encounter ended.

As many as 12 Assembly constituencies in Bastar and six in the neighbouring Rajnandgaon district are going to Assembly elections in the first phase of the polls in Chhattisgarh on November 12.

The rest 72 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to Assembly polls on November 20.

Tags: assembly polls, maoists
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

2

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

3

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

4

China will have robot news readers ahead

5

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham