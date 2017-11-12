I’ve retired from politics, not from public life: M Venkaiah Naidu

The vice-president, in his speech, emphasised the importance of education and teachers in building a new nation.

Bhubaneswar: Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said he may have retired from politics, but has not retired from public service. He also said he would continue to work for the public in his present position or any other responsibilities that may come his way in the future.

“I may have retired from politics. But, I have not retired from public life. I will continue to work for the public in my present position or any other opportunities I may get in the future. Or else, I can serve the society as a responsible common citizen,” Mr Naidu said while addressing the 13th annual convocation of KIIT University here in the city.

The vice-president, in his speech, emphasised the importance of education and teachers in building a new nation.

“For good education, we need good gurus, not Google. Google is very useful, but it cannot replace guru. Guru or teacher is inspirational who can shape us properly,” he said. He likened education with Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu deity of literature, and said Goddess Laxmi blesses him or her who worships her.

“But there is no guarantee that those who worship Goddess Laxmi, will get blessings of Goddess Saraswati,” he said. The vice president also underscored the need for learning mother tongue for proper expression of thought and feeling.

“You may learn as many languages as possible. But you must be proficient and efficient in your mother-tongue,” he observed. The vice-president lauded the efforts of KIIT University founder Achyuta Samanta.