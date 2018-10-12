The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Co made light work of the inexperienced Caribbean team by mauling them by an innings and 272 in the Rajkot Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Spinners strike, visitors in trouble
 
India, All India

Situation today in country worse than emergency days: Yashwant Sinha

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 12:16 pm IST

Yashwant Sinha exuded confidence that if opposition unity is forged before 2019 LS elections, akin to that in 1977, 'we will win the polls'.

'It is the duty of all of us to unite and fight this challenge. We have to continue our struggle,' Yashwant Sinha said. (Photo: File)
 'It is the duty of all of us to unite and fight this challenge. We have to continue our struggle,' Yashwant Sinha said. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday described the current situation in the country as "worse than the Emergency days."

Addressing a gathering at the Samajwadi Party office to mark the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan, Sinha said, "The situation today in the country is worse than the Emergency days. And it is the duty of all of us to unite and fight this challenge. We have to continue our struggle."

"The conventions of democracy, the institutes of democracy and the democracy itself are in danger. I want to say it with all seriousness that if we do not wake up, there will be immense loss for the country in the coming days," Sinha stressed.

He also exuded confidence that if the opposition unity is forged before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, akin to that in 1977, "we will win the polls".

"The time has come to wage a war against Duryodhan and Dushshashan," he added, referring to the Mahabharata characters.

Attacking the centre, the former Union minister said, "In the Cabinet, the Prime Minister is only the first among the equals. The Rafale deal was signed, but the defence minister did not know that it was about to happen."

"The demonetisation was about to take place, but the finance minister did not know about it. He came to know about it in the Cabinet meeting. The President's Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, but the Union home minister did not know that it was about to happen," said Sinha.

Referring to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a "bechari"(hapless) minister, Sinha said, "The foreign minister seldom accompanies the Prime Minister on his foreign trips and many people say she is a twitter minister or visa minister."

Referring to his tenure as external affairs minister, Sinha said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on the contrary, always consulted him before embarking on a foreign tour.

Lauding former Prime Minister Lal Bahdur Shastri, Sinha said he never "advertised his poverty." "

"We know about his childhood days, and the poverty and the struggle he faced," he added.

Speaking at the function, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, "Jai Prakash Narayan had given the clarion call of Sampoorna Kranti (total revolution). This resulted in sending tremors in the corridors of power in Delhi. And with Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha, giving the call, there will be 'sampoorna safaaya' (complete annihilation of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar."

Yadav said the BJP leaders will go off the television screens very soon after loosing the next Lok Sabha elections.

"People of the country are only waiting for the announcement of the polling dates. I and you do not know the poll dates, but those in the power know it," he said.

He also urged the prime minister to break his "silence" over attacks on migrant labourers from Bihar and UP in Gujarat.

Former UP chief secretary Alok Ranjan too was present at the programme.

Tags: yashwant sinha, demonetisation, rafale deal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

2

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

3

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

4

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

5

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham