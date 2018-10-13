The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:18 PM IST

India, All India

Negligible impact seen on Internet service due to global shutdown: ICANN

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 8:52 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 8:52 pm IST

The clarification came after Russia Today reported that vital web servers will undergo routine maintenance over the next 48 hours.

ICANN has asked all internet service providers to upgrade their software that resolves the website name into digital code and directs the traffic to the right server. (Representational Image)
 ICANN has asked all internet service providers to upgrade their software that resolves the website name into digital code and directs the traffic to the right server. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Global Internet body ICANN said on Friday that it has noted only handful cases where Internet services might have affected adversely due to the upgradation of 'keys' at vital web servers that took place on October 11.

"It is now about 20 hours since the rollover and based on all information we have, everything is going smoothly. There have been only a small handful of reports of issues suspected to be caused by the rollover. In all cases it appears the impact was minor and the issues were quickly resolved," an ICANN spokesperson said. 

ICANN had announced in July 2016 to upgrade cryptographic keys that are required to access the security system of website names, called Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC). 

When an internet user types a website on his browser, the broadband or Internet modem transmits that name to a system called resolver-- which converts the website name into numeric form containing code and server address of the website. 

ICANN has asked all internet service providers to upgrade their software that resolves the website name into digital code and directs the traffic to the right server. 

DNSSEC is an additional layer which validates the website name has been converted correctly. The keys required to accesses the DNSSEC central server system called root zone were implemented in 2010 and hence were required to be upgraded for protection. 

The transition was planned for October 11 , 2017, but was deferred by a year due to unclear data received just before the rollover. 

Before running the system upgrade, ICANN had estimated that more than 99 per cent of users whose system is validating DNSSSEC will be unaffected by the rollover while the body that handles website name allocation in Asia, Regional Internet Registry for the Asia Pacific region (APNIC) had estimated that only 0.05 per cent of Internet users would be negatively affected by the transition. 

The ICANN spokesperson said no one can know definitively which operators have enabled DNSSEC validation on their resolvers, and because no one but the operator can tell if a resolver with DNSSEC validation enabled was ready for the rollover. 

"...no one could know exactly which users might be affected by the KSK rollover and where they would be," the spokesperson said.

However, Internet service providers whose system did not perform DNSSEC validation function will not be impacted by the transition at all. 

According to ICANN estimates are that about two-thirds of users are behind resolvers that do not yet perform DNSSEC validation. 

Tags: internet, global internet shutdown, internet corporation of assigned names and numbers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

2

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

3

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

4

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

5

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham