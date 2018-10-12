The Asian Age | News

4 retired judges to hold public hearings of #MeToo cases: Maneka Gandhi

Published : Oct 12, 2018
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 3:41 pm IST

'Proposing committee with senior judicial, legal persons to look into all issues emanating from #MeToo,' Maneka Gandhi said.

'Will form four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of #MeToo cases,' Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said.
 'Will form four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of #MeToo cases,' Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: With the #MeToo movement intensifying in the country with every passing day, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday said that four retired judges will hold public hearings of the sexual assault and harassment cases.

"Will form four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of #MeToo cases," Maneka Gandhi said.

The Union minister said, "Proposing committee with senior judicial, legal persons to look into all issues emanating from #MeToo."

(With inputs from PTI)

