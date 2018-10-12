The Asian Age | News

102 lawmakers contributed Rs 43.67 Cr for rehabilitation in flood-affected Kerala

Published : Oct 12, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
The lawmakers contributed from their Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund for rehabilitation works in Kerala.

After declaration of the Kerala floods as calamity of severe nature by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister of Statistics Program Implementation, DV Sadananda Gowda, issued an appeal to all MPs on August 24, 2018 to contribute from their MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in affected areas of Kerala. (Photo: File | PTI)
 After declaration of the Kerala floods as calamity of severe nature by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister of Statistics Program Implementation, DV Sadananda Gowda, issued an appeal to all MPs on August 24, 2018 to contribute from their MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in affected areas of Kerala. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: As many as 102 parliamentarians contributed a total of Rs 43.67 crore from their Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for rehabilitation works in flood-affected Kerala, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Of them, 56 Rajya Sabha members contributed Rs 29.57 crore and 46 Lok Sabha members gave Rs 14.10 crore for the relief works.

The data of the MPLADS division under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation shows that 102 members of parliament (MPs) have contributed Rs 43.67 crore from MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in Kerala till October 8, 2018, a ministry statement said.

As many as 30 lawmakers contributed Rs 1 crore each which is the maximum that a parliamentarian can contribute.

Eleven lawmakers gave Rs 50 lakh or more, while 14 lawmakers contributed Rs. 25 lakh. Rest contributed between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

As per the guideline of the scheme, a lawmaker can contribute up to Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund for the area affected by severe calamity.

The MPLADS has a provision for members to contribute funds for rehabilitation and reconstruction works in the areas affected by severe calamity.

After declaration of the Kerala floods as calamity of severe nature by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister of Statistics Program Implementation, DV Sadananda Gowda, issued an appeal to all MPs on August 24, 2018 to contribute from their MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in affected areas of Kerala.

