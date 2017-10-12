The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

India, All India

Expert panel formed to probe Blue Whale game suicide cases: govt to Delhi HC

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 8:24 pm IST

The sudden popularity of the lethal online game had forced the government to issue directions to the internet firms to remove its links.

The Delhi high court had on August 17 expressed concern over children allegedly committing suicide while playing the game. (Photo: DC/Representational)
 The Delhi high court had on August 17 expressed concern over children allegedly committing suicide while playing the game. (Photo: DC/Representational)

New Delhi: A committee computer and other experts has been set up to probe cases of suicide allegedly caused by the 'Blue Whale' challenge game, which is linked to the deaths of several children worldwide, the government told the Delhi High Court, on Thursday.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was also informed by the government that it has issued directions to internet majors - Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to ensure that all links of 'Blue Whale' and of similar games are immediately removed from their platforms.

"All the above mentioned companies have agreed to abide by the direction," Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the government, said.

The sudden popularity of the lethal online game, in which the final task requires the player to commit suicide, had forced the government to issue directions to the internet firms to remove its links.

Yahoo India in its response said its internal policies and terms of services, already explicitly direct the users and prohibit uploading of any content that is unlawful, harmful, especially any act that could harm a minor.

While explaining the detailed steps taken by the authorities to ban the game, the ASG submitted that they are probing at the international level the origin, circulation and other related facts of the game.

Seeking more time to file its final report, the ASG said a high-level committee under the Chairmanship of Director General Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) will investigate all cases where suicides have been committed or attempted allegedly using 'Blue Whale Challenge game'.

"This committee will carry out thorough technical analysis of PCs/laptop/mobile devices seized by the police and TSP (Telecom Service Provider) network analysis, other forensic analysis as deemed necessary and submit its report within 30 days," the government's compliance report said.

Allowing the government's request, the court gave them time till December 4.

The Centre's response came in the backdrop of the court's direction to place before it the steps taken to comply with the Madras High Court direction to ban the 'Blue Whale' game.

Taking serious view of the Blue Whale Challenge game, the Madras High Court had on September 4 asked the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government to explore possibility of banning it.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Gurmeet Singh seeking immediate directions to restrain internet firms from uploading any material pertaining to the challenge game, citing cases of suicide by children in India and abroad.

Google India, which is a party in the case, had earlier told the bench that it was not a necessary party and Google Inc should be impleaded.

Facebook India had also raised a similar plea in its application seeking its deletion from the array of parties, saying that services for users outside USA and Canada is provided by Facebook Ireland.

The Delhi high court had on August 17 expressed concern over children allegedly committing suicide while playing the game.

The Blue Whale Challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete over a period of 50 days and the final task leads him or her to commit suicide. The player is also asked to share photos after finishing each challenge.

More than six children across India in the age group of 12-19 years have taken their lives allegedly while playing this game within a span of two weeks, reports have said.

Deaths of teenagers have also been reported from other countries including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina, Bulgaria, Chile and Italy, the PIL has said.

Tags: blue whale game, blue whale challenge, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

2

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

3

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

4

Beware of under-cooked poultry, it could give you urinary tract infection

5

US astronaut's memoir provides blunt take on year in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham