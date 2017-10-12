The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017

India, All India

Aarushi Talwar case verdict likely today

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 6:21 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 6:22 am IST

The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards their domestic help, 45-year-old Hemraj.

Aarushi Talwar
 Aarushi Talwar

Allahabad: The Allahabad high court is expected to deliver its verdict tomorrow on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008. The couple were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justices B.K. Narayana and A.K. Mishra had reserved its judgement on September 7 on the appeal filed by the dentist couple, fixing October 12 as the date for the verdict.

Fourteen-year-old Aaru-shi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars’ Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towar-ds 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the UP police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then CM Mayawati handed over the probe to the CBI.

Tags: allahabad high court, nupur talwar, aarushi talwar

