The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 | Last Update : 06:32 PM IST

India, All India

Will Sidhu’s punishment be enhanced in road rage case? SC to decide

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 6:13 pm IST

SC has issued notice on question of enhancing Sidhu's punishment in 1988 road rage case, in which a 65-year-old man died.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had allegedly hit a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, on the head during an argument in a road in Patiala on December 27, 1988. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had allegedly hit a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, on the head during an argument in a road in Patiala on December 27, 1988. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a huge set back to Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Supreme Court has issued notice on a question of enhancing his punishment in a road rage case, in which a 65-year-old man died in 1988.

In May this year, a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar (since retired) set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment awarding three years imprisonment to Sidhu treating it as ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’.  The court acquitted him by imposing a fine of Rs 1,000.

Aggrieved by this order, Jaswinder Singh, the legal representative of the victim moved the court seeking review of the verdict. It was submitted that the judgment acquitting Sidhu had resulted in the miscarriage of justice and that the punishment should be enhanced.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul after perusing the materials in the chamber issued notice and said it is restricted to the quantum of sentence qua respondent no. 1 – Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu had allegedly hit a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, on the head during an argument in a road in Patiala on December 27, 1988. Gurnam Singh died of a haemorrhage in hospital.

In 2007, the Supreme Court suspended Sidhu's sentence and granted him bail after he appealed his conviction by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The suspended sentence enabled him to contest the Lok Sabha by-polls from Amritsar.

Giving the benefit of doubt, Justice Chelameswar had held that the evidence on record indicated that the assault of Sidhu resulted in very minor abrasion over the left temporal region. The material on record leads us to the only possible conclusion that Sidhu voluntarily caused hurt to Gurnam Singh punishable under IPC Section 323 and this was not the reason for the death.

The top court said it is very difficult to come to the conclusion that the victim died not because of heart attack but only because of haemorrhage. 

The apex court observed that the high court had rendered a finding that haemorrhage is the cause of death, which is not correct. Therefore, Sidhu cannot be held responsible for causing the death of Gurnam Singh.

For the offence of voluntarily causing hurt, the bench slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on Sidhu.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, supreme court, 1988 road rage case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

2

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

3

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

4

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham