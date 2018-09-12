The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

India, All India

SIT official 'assaulted' accused held in Dabholkar case, claims right-wing outfit

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 8:31 am IST

Sanjiv Punalekar, an advocate and secretary of the Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, made this allegation while addressing a press conference.

The SP-level official of the Maharashtra police SIT threatened the accused and said if they don't confess their role in the Pansare murder case they would face 'worse torture', claimed Punalekar. (Photo: File)
 The SP-level official of the Maharashtra police SIT threatened the accused and said if they don't confess their role in the Pansare murder case they would face 'worse torture', claimed Punalekar. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: An SIT official, probing the killing of Communist leader Govind Pansare, allegedly "assaulted and threatened" two accused arrested for the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar when they were in the CBI's custody, a right-wing outfit claimed Tuesday. 

Sanjiv Punalekar, an advocate and secretary of the Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad (HVP), made this allegation while addressing a press conference here. 

The HVP calls itself a "voluntary organisation of nationalist and devout Hindu advocates". The alleged incident took place on September 8, when the two accused in the Dabholkar case -- Rajesh Bangera and Amol Kale -- were in the CBI's custody, he said. 

The SP-level official of the Maharashtra police SIT allegedly assaulted the duo. He threatened them and said if they don't confess their role in the Pansare murder case they would face "worse torture" when the SIT takes their custody, Punalekar said. 

Police believe the killing of Dabholkar at Pune in 2013 and of Pansare at Kolhapur in 2015 are linked. The CBI is probing the Dabholkar case, while the state police are looking into Pansare's killing. 

Bangera, during his production, told a Pune court Monday that he was assaulted by a police official while he was in the CBI's custody, Punalekar said. Bangera was later remanded in judicial custody by the court. 

"When we talked to Kale, he, too, revealed he was subjected to assault by the official," Punalekar claimed. "Following which we gave a written application to the court about the incident and the matter is slated for hearing of September 14," he added. 

Another accused in the Dabholkar case, Sachin Andure, who is judicial custody and lodged in Pune's Yerwada Jail, also claimed the same SIT officer had brutally assaulted him when he was in the CBI's custody, Punalekar said. 

The alleged incident had taken place in presence of a CBI officer, who, too assaulted Andure, he said. Both the officers claimed they had the "blessings" of higher authorities, he said. 

Punalekar demanded that the officers be subjected to narco test to bring out the truth. He said his organisation has written to Prime Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Home Minister about the incident and demanded a probe.

Tags: narendra dabholkar murder, govind pansare murder case, maharashtra police, hindu vidhidnya parishad
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

2

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

3

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

4

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

5

Genes are key to academic success, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham