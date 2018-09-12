The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:29 PM IST

India, All India

EC team visits Hyderabad to assess poll preparedness in Telangana

ANI
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 8:20 pm IST

The team will submit a report to the Election Commission after completion of the visit.

A team of the Election Commission headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  A team of the Election Commission headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: A team of the Election Commission (EC) headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday and conducted a meeting to assess the preparatory work of Telangana assembly elections.

The team conducted meeting with all the district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs) and city police commissioners and collected information regarding voters' list, Electronic Voting Machines and polling arrangements.

They will submit a report to the Commission after the completion of the visit.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar briefed senior officials of ECI about the preparatory work in the state to hold early assembly elections.

Tags: election commission, umesh sinha, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

2

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

3

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

4

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham