PM Modi, Shinzo Abe to look at ways to boost ties

Published : Sep 12, 2017, 5:35 am IST
The eight-km-long road show would start from the Ahmedabad airport and culminate at Sabarmati Ashram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in New Delhi (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will look at ways to enhance “multifaceted” relations between the two countries and carry forward their special strategic and global partnership when they meet for the annual summit on Wednesday. Abe begins his two-day visit on Wednesday during which he and Modi will hold the 12th India-Japan annual Summit in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar. The summit takes place amid rising tension after North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb, launched a ballistic missile over Japan, and the growing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. This will be the fourth annual summit between Mr Modi and Mr Abe.

Meanwhile, in a first, Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Abe would take part in a road show in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on September 13 when the latter begins his visit. The eight-km-long road show would start from the Ahmedabad airport and culminate at Sabarmati Ashram.

