

India doesn't follow dynastic politics; PM, Prez from humble milieu: BJP on Rahul

Published : Sep 12, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
I&B minister Smriti Irani said the fact that Rahul Gandhi chose to belittle the PM is not surprising, in fact expected.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has failed to connect with the people of India and hence chosen a platform of convenience for berating his political opponents. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said a failed dynast has chosen to speak about his failed political journeys while addressing the students of University of California in the United States. 

"Appalling to hear him say 'this is how India functions' when asked about dynastic politics. He seems to have forgotten that people around him in all other walks of life, and including in politics, do not follow this in India. In fact, India's Prime Minister is a man who has risen from a humble background, as have the President and the Vice President," Irani said.

Rahul said, "Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh Yadav, MK Stalin, Abhishek Bachchan - are all examples of dynastic legacy, also Ambani, that's how the entire country is running. Even Dhumal's son is a dynast, so don't go just after me."

The Information and Broadcasting minister said that Rahul has failed to connect with the people of India and hence chosen a platform of convenience for berating his political opponents.

Taking a jibe at Congress vice-president for his comments against Modi, Irani said, "The fact that Mr Gandhi chose to belittle the PM is not surprising in fact expected." 

In his address in the California University, Rahul attacked Modi, blaming him for the violence in Kashmir and saying he had "opened up space for terrorists in the valley".

Rahul said the Congress had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir by 2013, but it returned when the BJP forged an alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

“By 2013, we basically broke the back of terror, I hugged (then) prime minister Manmohan Singh and told him it was one of the biggest achievements,” Rahul said.

“So he (Modi) massively opened up space for the terrorists in Kashmir, and you saw the increase in violence,” Rahul said on foreign soil.

