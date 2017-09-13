The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:49 PM IST

India, All India

Army's new long-range M-777 howitzer damaged during firing in Pokhran

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2017, 9:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2017, 9:54 pm IST

The gun is one of the two howitzers that arrived in Delhi in May as part of a $750-million contract signed with the US in November 2016.

The M777 ultra-light American howitzer was firing Indian ammunition in Rajasthan’s Pokhran ranges. (ANI)
 The M777 ultra-light American howitzer was firing Indian ammunition in Rajasthan’s Pokhran ranges. (ANI)

New Delhi: The Army's new long-range ultra-light (ULH) howitzer M-777 was damaged during a field trial in Pokhran firing range and a probe has been ordered into the incident, Army sources said in New Delhi.

The sources said the barrel of the US-manufactured gun exploded when it was firing Indian ammunition on September 2.

India had received two M-777 ultra-light howitzers in May, each worth around Rs 35 crore, after a gap of 30 years since the Bofors scandal broke out, and the accident took place in one of them.

The field trials of the 155 mm, 39-calibre guns manufactured by BAE systems were being carried out at Pokhran in Rajasthan with an aim to collate and determine various critical data like trajectory, speed and frequency.

"During the firing, the projectile which was fifth of the series, exited the barrel in multiple pieces, causing the accident," an army source said. There was no injury to anyone. "The barrel of the gun has been damaged, extent of which is being assessed by Joint Investigation Team," the source said.

The Army had received the howitzers as part of an order for 145 guns. Three more guns are to be supplied to the Army in September 2018 for training. Thereafter, induction will commence from March 2019 onwards with five guns per month till the complete consignment is received by mid-2021.

The Army badly needs the howitzers considering the evolving regional security scenario. India had last procured howitzers in the mid-1980s from Swedish defence major Bofors.

The alleged pay-offs in the deal and its subsequent political ramifications had severely crippled the Indian Army's procurement of artillery guns.

India had struck a government-to-government deal with the US in November 2016 for supply of the 145 howitzers at a cost of nearly Rs 5,000 crore. While 25 guns will come in a fly-away condition, the rest will be assembled in India by the BAE Systems in partnership with Mahindra Defence.

The Army has been pressing the government to speed up its modernisation programme.

Tags: indian army, bofors deal, ultra-light (ulh) howitzer m-777
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fast food could help prevent melanoma: study

2

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8 in India: specifications, release data, price

3

For love of gold: Rare tribesmen slaughtered by gold miners in Brazil

4

Watch: AIB and Kangana slam Bollywood's objectification of women in hilarious video

5

Rangoli blasts KRK after he slams Kangana, rakes up acid attack on her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham