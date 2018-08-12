The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 1 cop killed in encounter with militants, gunfight underway

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 8:16 am IST

Mobile internet service has been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure, an official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city early Sunday morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city early Sunday morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: A policeman has been killed and three security forces personnel injured during an early morning encounter with militants in Batmaloo area here on Sunday, police said.

"On a specific information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues," Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid wrote on Twitter.

The state's police chief shared no further details. 

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city early Sunday morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. 

The search operation soon turned into an encounter as the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said. The gunfight was still going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited. 

Mobile internet service has been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Tags: j&k encounter, encounter with security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham