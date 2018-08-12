AIADMK questions 'haste' over announcement of measures to honour Karuna

AIADMK alleged there was 'political motive' behind 'haste' shown by Puducherry CM in making slew of announcements to honour Karunanidhi.

Puducherry: The AIADMK in Puducherry on Sunday alleged that there was a 'political motive' behind the 'haste' shown by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in making a slew of announcements to honour the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Addressing reporters here, the AIAMDK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the announcement made with respect to installation of a bronze statue of Karunanidhi here and in Karaikal among others to commemorate the late DMK leader showed that Narayanasamy has a "political motive."

Making it clear that the AIADMK did not object to the decision to have a statue of Karunanidhi installed here, Anbalagan said, "when we demanded that a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa be erected here, Narayanasamy pointed out that there was a ban on erecting statues by Supreme Court. Now Narayanasamy had come out with the announcement to have a statue of Karunanidhi sheerly to gain political mileage," he alleged and questioned the 'haste' on the part of the Chief Minister in doing so.

There was no plea from any quarter in DMK in Tamil Nadu for a statue even in that state, he claimed.

DMK Chief M Karunanidhi died on August 7, in Chennai, following a brief illness.