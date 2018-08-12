The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 12, 2018 | Last Update : 06:09 PM IST

India, All India

AIADMK questions 'haste' over announcement of measures to honour Karuna

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 4:52 pm IST

AIADMK alleged there was 'political motive' behind 'haste' shown by Puducherry CM in making slew of announcements to honour Karunanidhi.

DMK Chief M Karunanidhi died on August 7, in Chennai, following a brief illness. (Photo: File)
 DMK Chief M Karunanidhi died on August 7, in Chennai, following a brief illness. (Photo: File)

Puducherry: The AIADMK in Puducherry on Sunday alleged that there was a 'political motive' behind the 'haste' shown by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in making a slew of announcements to honour the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Addressing reporters here, the AIAMDK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the announcement made with respect to installation of a bronze statue of Karunanidhi here and in Karaikal among others to commemorate the late DMK leader showed that Narayanasamy has a "political motive."

Making it clear that the AIADMK did not object to the decision to have a statue of Karunanidhi installed here, Anbalagan said, "when we demanded that a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa be erected here, Narayanasamy pointed out that there was a ban on erecting statues by Supreme Court. Now Narayanasamy had come out with the announcement to have a statue of Karunanidhi sheerly to gain political mileage," he alleged and questioned the 'haste' on the part of the Chief Minister in doing so.

There was no plea from any quarter in DMK in Tamil Nadu for a statue even in that state, he claimed.

DMK Chief M Karunanidhi died on August 7, in Chennai, following a brief illness.

Tags: aiadmk, m karunanidhi, v narayanasamy, dmk, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry

MOST POPULAR

1

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

2

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

3

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

4

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

5

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham