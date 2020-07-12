India’s COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark

PM Modi directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance be provided to all affected states with high test positivity rate

As the country reported a single-day increase of 28,637 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the nation’s total virus tally to 8,49, 553. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation.

At the meeting Mr Modi appreciated the efforts of the Centre, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and local authorities in containing the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and directed that a similar approach be adopted by other state governments in the entire NCR area.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Modi directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate. He also reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social distancing in public places.

The review meeting was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, health minister Harsh Vardhan and the Cabinet Secretary, among others.

According to Union health ministry data, with a record 28,637 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the eight-lakh mark in just four days after crossing the seven-lakh grim milestone.

Saturday was the eighth consecutive day that coronavirus cases in the country increased by more than 22,000. The death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 more deaths related to the virus in last 24 hours.

India’s total coronavirus caseload now stand at 8,20,916.