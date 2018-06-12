Anupriya Patel eve-teased in UP, three men arrested

Health MoS was in Mirzapur district to participate in a programme.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, Union minister Anupriya Patel became a victim of eve-teasing in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Ms Anupriya Patel, minister of state for health and family welfare and a member of the Apna Dal party, was in Mirzapur district on Sunday, to participate in various public programmes. She was returning to Varanasi in the night when three youths in a car started hurling indecent comments at her and chased the minister’s vehicle.

Initially, the minister ignored them but the youths, who were in a car without a number plate, continued to misbehave with the minister. The security personnel tried to chase them, but the youths disappeared only to reappear again. But when the young men did not mend their ways, the minister’s security personnel in the cavalcade began chasing them. They disappeared for sometime, only to reappear later and continue hurling “dirty comments”. The incident happened between Orai and Varanasi.

Ms Patel realised that the situation was going out of control and informed the Varanasi police and other senior officials. The three men were soon nabbed as the police set up roadblocks on the route. Apna Dal (S) president Ashish Singh Patel confirmed the incident and said that the police have arrested the culprits.

Sources said that Ms Anupriya Patel had decided to apprise the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah about the incident.