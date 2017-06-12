The Asian Age | News



SC overrules Madras HC order, NEET results to be declared shortly

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
The apex court also directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the process of declaration of results.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Paving the way for declaration of NEET examination results, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court's interim order restraining publication of the results for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

The apex court also directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the process of declaration of results, subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule fixed by it earlier.

However, a vacation bench of Justices PC Pant and Deepak Gupta said the declaration of results as well as the subsequent counselling and admission will be subject to the decision of the apex court in the matter pending before it.

The bench also requested all the high courts not to entertain petitions in the matters relating to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination 2017.

The order came on the plea by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others challenging the May 24 order of the Madras High Court which had restrained the Board from publishing the results of NEET examination 2017 in which around 12 lakh aspirants had appeared.

