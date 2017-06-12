Get ready for ‘grand alliance’ at the Centre: Lalu on birthday

The celebration which was organised by RJD leaders also saw Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Congress state president Ashok Chaudhary in attendance.

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav may not contest elections, but his charisma fails to die down and his birthday continues to be an occasion which is celebrated by his supporters and political leaders with great pomp and show.

The celebration which was organised by RJD leaders also saw Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Congress state president Ashok Chaudhary in attendance. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kumar said, “He (Lalu Yadav) has been active since student days and made immense contributions to politics and society, and all of us (Grand Alliance leaders) have gathered today to wish him on his birthday.”

Mr Yadav also used the occasion to send out a political message to his opponents by urging secular forces to form a larger alliance at the national level. “Grand Secular Alliance is intact. We will continue to challenge the communal forces. I have called for a rally in August in which all top anti-BJP leaders will participate,” Mr Yadav said in Patna on Sunday.