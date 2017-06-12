The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 08:44 AM IST

India, All India

Curfew lifted from remaining areas of Mandsaur

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 7:53 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 7:52 am IST

Curfew was lifted from all three police station areas of Mandsaur city on Sunday, but was in place in Pipliamandi police station area.

Farmers torched trucks at Mhow-Neemuch Highway in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Farmers torched trucks at Mhow-Neemuch Highway in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mandsaur: Curfew was lifted completely from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, the epicentre of a violent stir by farmers, as the situation there remained peaceful on Saturday.

Curfew was lifted from all three police station areas of Mandsaur city on Sunday, but was in place in Pipliamandi police station area, which is 15 kms from Mandsaur district headquarters and where five farmers were killed in separate police firings during the agitation.

The curfew from 8 pm to 8 am has been lifted although prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bans assembly of more than four persons, will remain in force, Additional Collector of the district Arjun Singh Dabar said.

Farmers in the state began protests over low prices for their crops on June 1.

The Mandsaur-Neemuch region, about 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, became the nerve centre of the gathering storm of farmer distress. Later, protests spread to some other parts of the state.

In Mandsaur, the curfew was imposed after five persons were killed in police firing during a farmers' protest on June 6.

Tags: mandsaur violence, curfew, mp farmer protest, farmer loan waiver
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Mandasor

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Trailer of Akshay-Bhumi's Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is impressive

2

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

3

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

4

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

5

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham