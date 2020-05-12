Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | Last Update : 04:24 AM IST

49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,079

3,310

Recovered

24,145

1,596

Deaths

2,410

116

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

CISF official dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata; over 770 cases in CAPFs

PTI
Published : May 12, 2020, 7:27 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2020, 7:28 pm IST

The total death toll due to the disease in the paramilitary forces to six.

The CISF logo.
 The CISF logo.

New Delhi: A CISF official in Kolkata died of coronavirus, taking the death toll due to the disease in the paramilitary forces to six with 18 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday, officials said.

The total active COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), with the latest additions and as per data accessed by PTI, stands at 779 now.

CISF Assistant Sub Inspector Jharu Burman, 55, posted at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) security unit in Kolkata, died of coronavirus on Monday, a senior official of the force said.

The GRSEL is a strategically important warship building facility on the banks of the Hooghly river that caters to the combat requirements of the Navy and the Coast Guard.
The CISF was deployed here in 2016 for proving an anti-terror cover to the facility.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Burman was under treatment at a Kolkata hospital since he tested positive for the disease on May 5, he said.The official was a resident of Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Earlier, a Central Industrial Security Force ASI posted at the Indian Museum in Kolkata and a head constable-rank official posted to guard the Mumbai international airport had died of COVID-19.

This is the sixth death due to COVID-19 in the CAPFs or paramilitary forces, under the command of the Union home ministry, with two casualties in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

The CISF, with about 1.62 lakh personnel, also saw five new cases of the disease over the last 24 hours, all of them in a unit that guards the Delhi Metro.

The maximum of COVID-19 cases in the CISF, at 28, are contingent that guards the Mumbai international airport, followed by 24 in the Delhi Metro security unit.
The force has 68 active cases now.

The BSF, which has the maximum positive cases among the CAPFs, saw nine fresh cases since Monday. It has a total of 288 active coronavirus cases now apart from one trooper who has recovered from the infection.

The country's largest paramilitary, the about 3.25 lakh personnel strength Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saw two fresh cases from its units based in Delhi, taking the active number of cases in its establishment to 243.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control with China, saw two fresh cases, taking the number of its active COVID-19 cases to 159.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the 80,000 personnel strong force guarding Nepal and Bhutan borders, reported no fresh case on Tuesday and its active cases are 21 at present.

Tags: central industrial security force (cisf), crpf, central armed paramilitary forces (capf), coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Representational image. (DC Photo)

Migrants from Uttar Pradesh stopped by police after 1500-km truck journey

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi: Kejriwal seeks people's suggestion on lockdown beyond May 17

Representational image. (Reuters)

Chinese helicopters spotted in Eastern Ladakh along India-China border: Sources

File image of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Coronavirus lethal, don't take anything for granted: Indian-American doctor to Mamata

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham