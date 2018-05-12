The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:54 PM IST

India, All India

25-yr-old man killed in WB poll violence; TMC strongman arrested on CM's orders

PTI
Published : May 12, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 11:15 am IST

TMC strongman Arabul Islam was arrested in connection with attack on pre-poll procession by independent candidates.

The Jami Rakkha Committee alleged that Arabul's men had unleashed the violence so that he could win the election without any opposition. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The Jami Rakkha Committee alleged that Arabul's men had unleashed the violence so that he could win the election without any opposition. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bhangor: A 25-year-old man was shot dead on May 11 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district during an attack on a procession by independent candidates in the May 14 panchayat polls in the state.

Trinamool Congress strongman Arabul Islam was arrested in connection with the incident late in the night on the order of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also in charge of the home department. "I have asked the police to arrest Arabul immediately. He has done something wrong," she said in the evening soon after the violence.

Arabul Islam was arrested from the backyard of his house where he was hiding, the police said.

According to the police, Hafizul Islam Mollah, a supporter of an independent candidate, was hit by a bullet on his chest when he along with other supporters were taking part in a procession from Kashipur to Machhibhanga at around 4.30 pm.

Most of the independents are associated with the Jami Rakkha Committee (Save Land Committee), an anti-land acquisition outfit opposing the setting up of a power grid unit in Bhangor.

The procession was taken out in response to an alleged attack by Arabul Islam's associates on the residence of one of the independent candidates on the night of May 10.

Arabul, who is the chairman of the Bhangor II panchayat samiti, is up against an independent candidate in the May 14 rural polls. There was tension between the two sides since morning and tyres were burnt on the road allegedly by Arabul's supporters to stop the progress of the procession.

Hafizul was grievously injured when bombs and bullets rained on the members of the procession. He was rushed to a nursing home and then to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

The Jami Rakkha Committee alleged that Arabul's men had unleashed the violence so that he could win the election without any opposition. They also claimed that several other supporters of the committee were injured in the attack.

A large police contingent was deployed at the spot to maintain peace, the police said.

Tags: man shot dead, tmc, mamta banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMLife

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham