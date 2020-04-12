Sunday, Apr 12, 2020 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

India, All India

In Covid hotspot Indore, graveyards witness a sudden spurt in burials

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Apr 12, 2020, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2020, 9:18 am IST

At least 183 bodies were buried in five graveyards in the first nine days of April

The divisional commissioner of Indore, Akash Tripathi, visits the Taat Patti Bakhal locality where health workers were attacked by local people last week. (PTI)
Bhopal: There has been a sudden spurt in the number of burials in Muslim graveyards in Indore, the hotspot of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 183 bodies were buried in five Muslim graveyards in Indore in the first nine days of April, records available with the officials of graveyards show.

In a majority of the cases, the records cited high blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments as the cause of death.

While 64 bodies were buried in the Mahu Naka graveyard during this period, 34 were buried in the Tatpatti Barkhal and Khajrana graveyards. Similarly, 19 bodies were buried in the Sirpur graveyard and 56 in the Lanipura graveyard during the same period.

“There has been a sudden spurt. The majority of the deceased are over 60 years old,” a graveyard supervisor in Indore told this newspaper.

Indore has so far reported 249 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“The intelligence agencies have alerted us to the development. We have begun a probe into it,” a senior police officer posted in Indore told this newspaper requesting not to be quoted.

Tags: indore graveyards, covid-19 deaths, madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

