Punjab govt seeks conviction of Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1988 road rage case

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Thursday sought conviction of minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a road rage case.

The lawyer appearing for the Punjab government told Supreme Court that the statement given by Sidhu denying his involvement in the case was false.

The incident dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu had allegedly hit one Gurnam Singh, 65, in an incident of road rage at Patiala, Punjab, resulting in the death of Gurnam.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, IPC, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim's family has appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of three years given by Punjab and Haryana High Court should be enhanced.

However, the Punjab government has appealed the apex court to uphold the three-year imprisonment.