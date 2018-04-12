The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

India, All India

ISRO successfully launches replacement satellite days after first failure

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 11:23 am IST

PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission blasted off at 4:04 am from the first launchpad at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre.

IRNSS-1I is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. (Photo: www.isro.gov.in)
 IRNSS-1I is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. (Photo: www.isro.gov.in)

Sriharikota: In its forty third flight, ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C41 successfully launched the 1425 kg IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite in textbook style on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota of SPSR Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

PSLV-C41 lifted off majestically leaving orange flames behind illuminating the Shar during the predawn launch at 4.04 am IST, as planned, from the First Launch Pad.  

After a flight lasting about 19 minutes, the vehicle achieved a Sub Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit with a perigee (nearest point to earth) of 281.5 km and an apogee (farthest point to earth) of 20,730 km inclined at an angle of 19.2 degree to the equator following which IRNSS-1I separated from PSLV.

After separation, the solar panels of IRNSS-1I were deployed automatically. ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) at Hassan, Karnataka took over the control of the satellite.

Also Read: ISRO loses contact with GSAT-6A communication satellite

In the coming days, orbit manoeuvres will be performed from MCF to position the satellite at 55 deg East longitude in the planned Geosynchronous Orbit with an inclination of 29 deg to the equator.

IRNSS-1I is the latest member of the ‘Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC)’ system.  NavIC, also known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), is an independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide position information in the Indian region and 1500 km around the Indian mainland.

A number of ground facilities responsible for IRNSS satellite ranging  and monitoring, generation and transmission of navigation parameters, satellite control, network timing, etc., have been established in many locations across the country as part of NavIC.

Till now, PSLV has successfully launched 52 Indian satellites and 237 customer satellites from abroad.

Tags: isro, irnss-1i, irnss-1a, gsat-6a
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

A good actor connects with the audience, says Prabhudheva

2

10 things to know before going vegan

3

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

4

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

5

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham