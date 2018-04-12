The Asian Age | News

Have failed her as human, but Asifa will get justice: Union Min VK Singh

ANI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

'Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered,' J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Eight-year-old Asifa, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, and killed. (Photo: Facebook | @justiceforasifa)
New Delhi: Union Minister VK Singh on Thursday expressed disappointment over the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and said "we as humans" have failed Asifa.

Expressing distress over the tragedy, perhaps the first reaction from a BJP minister, he said we have failed her as humans. "But she will not be denied justice," the minister of state in the External Affairs Ministry added in his tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti assured that the investigation in regard to the Kathua rape case is on a fast track, adding "law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions".

CM Mufti took to Twitter and said, "The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered. #JusticeFor Asifa."

In January, eight-year-old Asifa, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, and killed. Her body was found a week later.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the incident has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destruction of evidence.

A chargesheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that abduction, rape and killing of the girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority community from the area.

The rape has polarised the state with the local bar association calling for a bandh against what it termed the "targeting of minority Dogras", while the Valley saw protests demanding justice for the deceased.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against lawyers of Jammu, who tried to prevent Crime Branch officers from filing a charge sheet in a court on Monday in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case.

A special team of the crime branch has made a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence against eight accused, which include: Sanjhi Ram, the suspected mastermind, who is a former revenue official and local strongman; his son Vishal Kumar, a college student; Ram's 16-year-old nephew who is the juvenile, and his friend Parvesh Kumar; Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Hiranagar police station Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar; Sub Inspector of Hiranagar police station Anand Dutta, who was also investigating officer in the case, and Head Constable Tilak Raj.

Meanwhile, the family members of the accused and Hindu Ekta Manch members staged protest in Kathua on Thursday, demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Earlier, the members of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and lawyers of Jammu Bar Association also protested with similar demands.

(With agency inputs)

