The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

India, All India

Indians kidnapped in Nigeria released, says Sushma Swaraj

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 6:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 6:51 am IST

According to media reports recently, the three men hail from Kangra district and were working for a firm based in Africa.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it had “secured” the release of three Indian nationals hailing from Himachal Pradesh working in the Merchant Navy who had been abducted by Nigerian pirates last month.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “We have secured the release of three Indian nationals Sushil Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Kumar — all from Himachal Pradesh who were abducted in Nigeria. I appreciate the efforts of Shri B.N.Reddy Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria.”

According to media reports recently, the three men hail from Kangra district and were working for a firm based in Africa. According to these reports, one of the man had called up his family last month through a satellite phone to inform them that he had been kidnapped along with the two other men.

Following this, the family apparently contacted the company-owner who informed them that the pirates were seeking a ransom and that he was negotiating with them.

The family-members then appealed to the Government to help them. But details of how the government managed to secure the release of the three men are so far unclear.

Tags: merchant navy, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things to know before going vegan

2

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

3

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

4

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

5

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham