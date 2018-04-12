Indians kidnapped in Nigeria released, says Sushma Swaraj

According to media reports recently, the three men hail from Kangra district and were working for a firm based in Africa.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it had “secured” the release of three Indian nationals hailing from Himachal Pradesh working in the Merchant Navy who had been abducted by Nigerian pirates last month.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “We have secured the release of three Indian nationals Sushil Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Kumar — all from Himachal Pradesh who were abducted in Nigeria. I appreciate the efforts of Shri B.N.Reddy Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria.”

According to media reports recently, the three men hail from Kangra district and were working for a firm based in Africa. According to these reports, one of the man had called up his family last month through a satellite phone to inform them that he had been kidnapped along with the two other men.

Following this, the family apparently contacted the company-owner who informed them that the pirates were seeking a ransom and that he was negotiating with them.

The family-members then appealed to the Government to help them. But details of how the government managed to secure the release of the three men are so far unclear.