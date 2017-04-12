The Asian Age | News

PoK terror pads destroyed in surgical strikes operational again: report

Published : Apr 12, 2017
The launchpads are 'directly opposite' Uri, where terrorists killed 19 Indian security forces, said a senior army officer.

An Indian border post near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The terror launch pads that the Indian Army destroyed during the surgical strikes of September 29 are active again, an NDTV report has said.

Major General RP Kalita, who heads the army's 19 Division in Baramulla, told NDTV that terror launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) have now been reoccupied.

These launch pads are 'directly opposite' Uri, where Pakistani terrorists killed 19 Indian security forces, leading to the surgical strike, the report said quoting the Major General.

Kalita was quoted as saying that following the strikes, the Indian armed forces had received inputs that some terrorists had moved back into the launch pads, but these reports continued during the winter.

Kalita, who heads the division that defends almost 100 kilometres of the Line of Control, added that almost all the areas hit, which fall under his responsibility, were now ‘active again’.

"Across our area, there are nine or ten launch pads that we are aware of," NDTV quoted Kalita as saying.

After the surgical strikes, Pakistani terrorists caught during infiltration attempts have been equipped with incendiary items like highly inflammable liquids, which can be sprayed on a target, which is then set alight using a grenade.

Terrorists are also no longer attempting to infiltrate only during the summer. Last winter, infiltrators have come equipped with professional mountaineering boots and clothing designed for snow, said the report.

Terrorists entering Kashmir have also communicated with their Pakistani handlers by pairing a mobile phone with radio through Bluetooth. Kalita was quoted as saying that Wi-SMS is being frequently used by the terrorists for communication, and it is difficult to intercept because it involves quick bursts of transmission via radio.

