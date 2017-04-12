The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

India, All India

Once world's heaviest woman, Eman Ahmed loses 238 kg in 2 months

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 12:07 pm IST

Eman, who was reckoned as the heaviest woman in the world at the time of her admission at the hospital, now weighs 262 kg.

Shaimaa with her sister Eman Ahmed (lying on the bed). (File photo)
 Shaimaa with her sister Eman Ahmed (lying on the bed). (File photo)

Mumbai: Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed (36), who weighed around 500 kg while getting admitted to the privately-run Saifee Hospital for a bariatric surgery on February 11, has now shed around 238 kg.

Eman, who was reckoned as the heaviest woman in the world at the time of her admission at the hospital, now weighs 262 kg. Eman underwent a bariatric surgery last month and will undergo another such surgery a year later. She has been put on a strictly liquid-only diet.  

The 36-year-old underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy procedure on March 7 at privately-run Saifee Hospital, said bartric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, who is treating her.

Eman’s weight was 340 kg after her operation. She arrived in Mumbai on February 11, 2017. Physiotherapy sessions are currently on in order to strengthen Eman’s limbs and improve her mobility.

The Egyptian’s second surgery is scheduled after a gap of at least a year to prevent further risk factors. According to sources, bariatric surgeries in cases where a patient’s weight may exceed 200 kg run an infection risk post surgery, either in the stomach or the intestines. There are also chances of internal bleeding and bowel obstructions.

Eman, who was confined to a bed in her home in Alexandria, Egypt, for 25 years, was flown to Mumbai in a cargo plane and transferred to  the hospital on a  mini-truck.

Tags: eman ahmed, weight loss, world heaviest woman
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

