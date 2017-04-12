The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

India, All India

Have very able secys: Swaraj trashes reports of Tharoor drafting statement on Jadhav

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 11:15 am IST

Earlier reports stated that Tharoor will help the government draft the 'Statement of Solidarity' on the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday rubbished reports that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will help the Narendra Modi government in drafting a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav to be read out in Parliament.

"There is no dearth of talent in my ministry. I have the assistance of very able secretaries," she said in curt tweet. She also posted the news report to which she was reacting.

Earlier reports stated that Tharoor will help the government draft the 'Statement of Solidarity' on the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav. This statement will be adopted by both Houses of Parliament.

"The request to draft the resolution came from Swaraj after Parliament today condemned Pakistan for sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav to death," the report said.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, has been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan on the charges of "espionage and sabotage" activities, triggering outrage in India.

"There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Jadhav. If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan's well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism," Swaraj had told both Houses of Parliament earlier in the day.

Tags: shashi tharoor, sushma swaraj, kulbhushan jadhav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi to unveil flagship Mi 6 on April 19th

2

Future iPhones could get Apple's own power chips

3

Queen Elizabeth II employs 'footwoman' to break in her new shoes

4

Did Sunil just confirm that Kapil threw a shoe at him on a flight?

5

Moto C leaks as the Moto E's younger brother

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham