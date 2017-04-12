The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017

India, All India

BJP youth wing leader offers Rs 11 lakh bounty on Mamata Banerjee's head

ANI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 9:20 am IST

He announced the bounty after a lathicharge at Birbhum district to disperse a rally raising slogans of Jai Sri Ram on Hanuman Jayanti.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Aligarh: A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader courted massive controversy by announcing a reward of Rs11 lakh for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's head, following a lathicharge at Birbhum district to disperse a rally raising slogans of "Jai Sri Ram" on Hanuman Jayanti.

"Those who will cut and bring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee head, I will give that person Rs.11 lakh. Mamata Banerjee never allows Saraswati Puja, fairs during Ram Navami and during Hanuman Jayanti procession, people were lathi charged and brutally beaten up. She organizes Iftar party and always supports Muslims," Yogesh Varshney, leader of BJP youth wing BJYM, said.

In West Bengal's Birbhum, Suri police on Sunday had already warned the Bir Hanuman Jayanti organizers that it would not allow holding of any rally or meeting at Suri on Tuesday.

The organisers requested and assured the police that that they would not carry arms. However, the police did not move from its stand and charged on.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

