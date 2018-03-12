Tried to reason out with Shami to save family before filing FIR: Hasin Jahan

Jahan's comments came in response to Shami's appeal to her to 'patch-up for the sake of their children and family.'

The Kolkata Police on Friday booked Mohammed Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan on Sunday said she had tried to reason out with the cricketer before lodging a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him.

The Kolkata Police on Friday booked Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer.

Jahan's comments on Sunday came in response to Shami's appeal to her to "patch-up for the sake of their children and family", while talking to television channels earlier on Sunday.

Also read: Mohammed Shami charged with attempt to murder, domestic violence

"I request her to get over the past and start life afresh. The past few days had been very bad for everyone. I had to even skip practice," the cricketer said.

Asked about Shami's appeal, Jahan said, "I had been trying to save my family. I had tried to reason out with him for a long time."

The cricketer, in posts on his Facebook page and Twitter handle, earlier claimed that her allegations were false and a conspiracy to defame him.