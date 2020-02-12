Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:28 AM IST

165 reservoirs, 65 dams in MP may dry up: Kamal Nath

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 12, 2020, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2020, 3:19 am IST

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the perennial drought in some regions in the state might cause 65 dams in the state to dry up, making MP prone to a serious water crisis in future.

Mr Nath said the local civic body authorities in parts of the state have been able to supply drinking water only for two to four days a week due to the water crisis.

“The state stares at a serious water crisis in future. Making provision for water in MP will be a huge challenge for the government,” Mr Nath said while inaugurating the National Conference on Water.

Mr Nath’s warning comes in the wake of the state has witnessed a serious water crisis in the outgoing summer leading to incidents of violence in some pockets in the state.

While 11 out of total 378 urban local bodies (ULBs) were getting water every four days during the last summer, 50 ULBs were getting water on third days.

The chief minister said his government was planning to bring ‘right to water’ legislation to make access to water a fundamental right.

“The basic objective of bringing the legislation is to generate awareness among the people on the importance of conservation of water as well as conservation of water bodies in the state with people’s cooperation,” he said.

The draft bill on right to water proposes to provide at least 55 litres of drinking water to each family.

The state government was mulling to enforce the legislation in the urban areas in the first phase. The proposed legislation may be tabled in the ensuing budgets session of MP assembly.

