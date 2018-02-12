The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 PM IST

India, All India

Tripura would become 20th state to be ruled by BJP, says Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 4:53 pm IST

BJP chief assured the voters that the promises made in the party's election manifesto would be implemented.

Amit Shah also said that Congress was trying to divide the anti-Left votes in the state for favouring CPI-M, but that would not work. (Photo: ANI)
 Amit Shah also said that Congress was trying to divide the anti-Left votes in the state for favouring CPI-M, but that would not work. (Photo: ANI)

Agartala: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the BJP would form the next government in Tripura which would be the 20th state to be ruled by the saffron party.

Shah assured the voters that the promises made in the party's election manifesto released on Sunday would be implemented.

"Seeing the atmosphere and campaigns after visiting various constituencies, I am rest assured that the BJP would form the next government in Tripura and it would be the 20th BJP ruled state," Shah said.

"The party neither had MLAs in Manipur and Assam nor a strong organisational base, yet the huge popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's programme brought the party in power to those two north eastern states," he said.

Likewise, Tripura would also come to the BJP fold, he said.

The Left Front has been ruling the state for nearly 25 years continuously but Tripura lags behind in distribution of drinking water to households, healthcare services, power supply, infrastructure and attracting investments, he said.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front is in power in the north eastern state in a row since 1993. The Left was also in power between 1978 and 1988.

"Ten years and 25 years is quite a long time for developing the state. But Tripura remained backward. There are many BJP-ruled states which could make much more development in lesser time," he said.

"Development would come only after the saffron party forms the next government," Shah said.

He alleged that crime against women in Tripura is the highest in the country with rape and molestation being an everyday event.

"CPI(M) cadres dictate terms to the police and government officials and law and order has collapsed," the senior BJP leader claimed.

But after seeing the rise of the BJP in the state, they were frustrated and resorted to violence against the BJP workers and leaders, he alleged.

"The BJP workers are ready to face the CPI(M) violence anywhere in the state," he said and appealed to police and government officials to work impartially.

Criticising the opposition Congress, Shah said that the party was trying to divide the anti-Left votes in the state for favouring CPI-M, but that would not work.

He said Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday published the manifesto of the party which promised that special economic zones (SEZ) would be set up in the state and smartphones would be given to the youth for free if the saffron party was elected to power.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly would be held on February 18.

The BJP is contesting in 51 seats, while its alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has fielded candidates in nine seats.

Tags: tripura assembly polls, amit shah, arun jaitley, narendra modi
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

MOST POPULAR

1

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

2

Best ways to avoid spreading the flu in the workplace

3

Xiaomi teases Mi TV 4 for Indian market

4

Lesbian teacher sacked from Catholic school for marrying girlfriend

5

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan banned in Pakistan: Twitterati furious over the issue

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham