The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 PM IST

India, All India

SC slams CBI for its approach into probe on Manipur fake encounter killings

THE ASIAN AGE. | VENKAT JANAKI
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 5:30 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 9:26 pm IST

SC also directed the NHRC to depute 3 persons to associate with the SIT to carry out investigation in 17 out of the 42 cases.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Uday Lalit told the Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh that they are not satisfied with the progress made by the CBI. (Photo: File)
 A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Uday Lalit told the Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh that they are not satisfied with the progress made by the CBI. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the CBI for not complying with its directions to register FIR against the Army, police and paramilitary personnel involved in the fake encounter killings in Manipur.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Uday Lalit told the Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh that they are not satisfied with the progress made by the CBI.

Justice Lokur observed, “We are not satisfied with the progress made by the CBI. It appears only FIRs have been re-registered against the victims. We wanted you to speed up the investigation and speed up the process.”

The ASG said, “We are probing the case and would take action against the real accused.”

In response, Justice Lokur said, “Your explanation is just not satisfactory. Enough is enough. You do it immediately. You (CBI) lodge counter FIRs immediately against the Army, police and paramilitary forces.”

When the ASG asked, “Where is the complainant for registration of FIR”, the Bench shot back saying, “We are the complainant.”

The bench also directed National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to depute three or four persons to assist the CBI in the 17 cases, which the NHRC had probed.

In the last hearing, the court had asked CBI to re-register FIRs against police and paramilitary forces. The CBI on Monday gave its status report including new FIRs. After perusing the status report, the bench observed, “You (CBI) are still showing victims as accused and filed FIR against them. We want CBI to reach out to the truth.  Therefore, asked you to probe. But you are not doing that.”

Acting on a batch of PILs complaining about 98 fake encounter deaths in Manipur, the court in July 2017 had ordered probe by CBI into extra judicial killings in Manipur by police and paramilitary forces.

Describing the NHRC as nothing but a ‘toothless tiger’ as its investigations are not implemented by the states, the court ordered a CBI probe into the 98 fake encounter killings in Manipur in the last decade by a special investigating team. 

The bench asked the Director of the CBI to nominate a group of five officers to go through the records of the cases, lodge necessary FIRs and to complete the investigations into the same by 31st December, 2017 and prepare charge sheets, wherever necessary.

The bench took note of the amicus curiae’s submission that in none of the 98 cases an FIR been registered against the Manipur Police or any uniformed personnel of the armed forces of the Union. On the contrary, FIRs have been registered against the deceased for alleged violations of the law.  

It further noted that under these circumstances, it would be inappropriate for the court to depend upon the Manipur Police to carry out an impartial investigation more particularly when some of its own personnel are said to be involved in the fake encounters.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on March 12.

Tags: national human rights commission, supreme court, manipur fake encounter cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

2

Best ways to avoid spreading the flu in the workplace

3

Xiaomi teases Mi TV 4 for Indian market

4

Lesbian teacher sacked from Catholic school for marrying girlfriend

5

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan banned in Pakistan: Twitterati furious over the issue

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham