The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 PM IST

India, All India

Forced to lick spit off shoe, Mumbai man commits suicide

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area on Friday night over some personal enmity.

Unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning (Photo: Representational | File)
 Unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning (Photo: Representational | File)

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai after four persons assaulted him and forced him to lick a shoe on which one of the accused had spit, police said on Monday.

The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity, a police official said.

During the incident, one of the accused spit on his shoe and forced Shaikh to lick it, he said.

Shaikh managed to free himself from the attackers. But, unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning, the official said.

The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step, he said.

Based on the suicide note, the police arrested Ismail Shaikh (47), Akbar Shaikh (35), Karia Pavse (35) and Afzal Qureshi (44) on Saturday evening, the official said.

They were booked under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abatement of suicide), the official said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Tags: suicide, assault, crime, cuffe parade, ipc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

2

Best ways to avoid spreading the flu in the workplace

3

Xiaomi teases Mi TV 4 for Indian market

4

Lesbian teacher sacked from Catholic school for marrying girlfriend

5

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan banned in Pakistan: Twitterati furious over the issue

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham