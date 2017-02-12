Police detain 2 suspected Pak spies in Bihar, Rajasthan

One of the suspected spies was detained in Jaisalmer's Dhanana, while the other was detained in Bihar's Bhojpur.

Jaisalmer: Two suspected Pakistani spies were detained by the police on Sunday.

One of the suspected spies was detained in Jaisalmer's Dhanana, while the other was detained in Bihar's Bhojpur.

Earlier in the day, a suspected Pakistani spy was detained by the CID and Border Intelligence Police near the border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

A joint interrogation is currently underway.

Earlier last week, the Rajasthan Police arrested a Jaisalmer resident allegedly planning to share information with Pakistan Intelligence agencies. A case was lodged against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.