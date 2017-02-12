The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017

India, All India

Police detain 2 suspected Pak spies in Bihar, Rajasthan

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 3:54 pm IST

(Representational image)
Jaisalmer: Two suspected Pakistani spies were detained by the police on Sunday.

One of the suspected spies was detained in Jaisalmer's Dhanana, while the other was detained in Bihar's Bhojpur.

Earlier in the day, a suspected Pakistani spy was detained by the CID and Border Intelligence Police near the border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

A joint interrogation is currently underway.

Earlier last week, the Rajasthan Police arrested a Jaisalmer resident allegedly planning to share information with Pakistan Intelligence agencies. A case was lodged against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

