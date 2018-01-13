The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

India, All India

Judge Loya death: Submit autopsy report by Jan 15, SC tells Maha govt

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 9:49 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 9:49 pm IST

‘This matter requires bi-parte hearing rather than ex-parte,’ the Supreme Court said on Friday.

CBI judge BH Loya died in mysterious circumstances in December 2014. (Photo: PTI)
 CBI judge BH Loya died in mysterious circumstances in December 2014. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Maharasthra government to file the autopsy report into the death of former CBI judge BH Loya, who died in mysterious circumstances in December 2014.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Santana Gouder, while describing the issue as a serious matter, asked the state government to file its reply by January 15. It said, "this matter requires bi-parte hearing rather than ex-parte"

At the time of his death, Loya was presiding over the CBI court hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He died of cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, according to hospital records, a day after he attended the wedding ceremony and reception of the daughter of fellow Judge Sapna Josh.

In 2017, the Caravan reported that Loya’s family members claimed that the 48-year-old’s death was suspicious.

Relying on a report in the Caravan Magazine, the lawyers’ association moved the Bombay High Court contending that Loya was under tremendous pressure while he presided over the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Before the commencement of hearing senior counsel Dushyant Dave, representing Bombay Lawyers' Association said, the high court was already seized of the matter and the top court should refrain from hearing the issue.

The bench asked Dave to specify why the Supreme Court should not hear the petition. To this, he said, "the Bombay High Court is seized of the matter and in my opinion the Supreme Court should not hear this matter. If the court goes ahead with the hearing, it may have implications before the high court."

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who was also present in the courtroom, said she also had instructions from Bombay Lawyers' Association to pray that the top court should not hear this matter. 

The Bench, however, went ahead and heard the matter and posted it for further hearing on Monday.

Tags: cbi judge bh loya, bh loya death, supreme court, loya autopsy report
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Airtel is offering one year of free Amazon Prime membership to users

2

New Nokia headphones have three days of battery life

3

Oppo A83 to be launched in India on January 17

4

Multi-planet System found through crowdsourcing

5

Google acquires U.K. Sound Tech Startup

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham