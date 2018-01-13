The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

India, All India

Issues raised by top SC judges disturbing, need to be thoroughly looked into: Cong

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 9:55 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 9:56 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi said the issues raised by the four senior judges were extremely important and need to be thoroughly looked into.

He also brought up the mysterious death of special CBI judge Loya and demanded a probe into the case by a Special Investigation Team. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 He also brought up the mysterious death of special CBI judge Loya and demanded a probe into the case by a Special Investigation Team. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday called the four top senior Supreme Court judges’ ‘rebellion’ against Dipak Misra, the Chief Justice of India, an unprecedented move. 

Addressing a press conference in the evening, Rahul said the issues raised by the four senior judges were extremely important and need to be thoroughly looked into. 

He also brought up the mysterious death of special CBI judge Loya and demanded a probe into the case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). 

"Judge Loya's case should be probed by the SC's highest level of judges," he said. 

Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala also addressed the media and said the party was deeply perturbed by the revelations made by the four judges of the Supreme Court – the first such move in the history of Indian judiciary. 

"Observations made by Honourable Judges are extremely disturbing and have far reaching consequences," Surjewala told media. 

In a first in the history of Indian judiciary, the four senior judges held a press meet to say that the “sometimes administration of the Supreme Court was not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months”. 

The four judges – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home on Friday. Chelameswar said was “extraordinary in the history of any nation” but that they were “compelled” to do it.

Tags: rahul gandhi, supreme court, chief justice of india, justice j chelameswar, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Airtel is offering one year of free Amazon Prime membership to users

2

New Nokia headphones have three days of battery life

3

Oppo A83 to be launched in India on January 17

4

Multi-planet System found through crowdsourcing

5

Google acquires U.K. Sound Tech Startup

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham