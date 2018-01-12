The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

India, All India

100th satellite New Year gift for country: ISRO after launch

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

Modi hailed ISRO for successful PSLV C-40 mission, saying the moment signifies ISRO's and country's achievements.

Modi hailed ISRO for successful PSLV C-40 mission, saying the moment signifies ISRO's and country's achievements.
 Modi hailed ISRO for successful PSLV C-40 mission, saying the moment signifies ISRO's and country's achievements.

Chennai/Sriharikota: India on Friday successfully launched weather observation satellite ‘Cartosat 2’ Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket from Sriharikota.

The successful orbiting of the satellites by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-40 comes four months after the Indian space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) mission to launch backup navigation spacecraft IRNSS-1H onboard PSLV-39 ended in a rare failure.

 A jubilant ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar announced that the ‘Cartosat 2’ Series satellite, the seventh in the series, a nano-satellite and 28 commercial payloads were successfully injected into the orbit one by one by the PSLV C-40, in the space of about 17.33 minutes since lift-off.

Also read: ISRO launches 100th satellite today, 4 months after last failure

A micro satellite of India would be orbited after about 90 minutes following the re-ignition of the fourth stage, Kumar said.

International customer satellites are three micro and 25 nano-satellites from six countries -- Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Earlier, at the end of the 28-hours countdown, the 44.4 metre tall PSLV-C40 in its 42nd flight, lifted off at 9.29 am and soared into a cloudy sky from the first launch pad.

The opening mission of 2018 was considered crucial for ISRO as the previous PSLV launch came as a setback to scientists as the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H could not be placed in orbit following a snag in the final leg of the PSLV-C39 mission in August, 2017.

The heat shield of the rocket did not separate in the final leg of the launch sequence, trapping the satellite in the fourth stage of the rocket.

A visibly relieved Kiran Kumar, on his final mission as the chief of the space agency, said he was happy to provide ‘Cartosat 2’ Series as a New Year gift for the country.

"ISRO is starting 2018 with the successful launch... all customer satellites (besides Cartosat and nanosat) released and the microsat after one hour. So far ‘Cartosat performance is satisfactory," he said at the mission control room.

Tags: isro, cartosat-2, sun synchronous orbit, pslv-c40, as kiran kumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

New Nokia headphones have three days of battery life

2

Oppo A83 to be launched in India on January 17

3

Multi-planet System found through crowdsourcing

4

Google acquires U.K. Sound Tech Startup

5

Kaalakaandi movie review: A niche in its own genre

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham