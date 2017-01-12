The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 09:23 AM IST

India, All India

Defence Ministry launches Second Scorpene class submarine Khanderi

ANI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 9:11 am IST

It can undertake multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine.

INS Khanderi launched in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
  INS Khanderi launched in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The second Scorpene class submarine, INS Khanderi was launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Thursday.

Till December, 2017, the submarine will undergo rigorous tests and trials.

The state-of-the-art features of the Scorpene class submarine include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The Stealth features will give it invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force.

It can undertake multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine i.e. anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc.

Khanderi is named after the Island fort of Maratha forces, which played a vital role in ensuring their supremacy at sea in the late 17th century.

Tags: scorpene class submarine, ins khanderi, defence ministry
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

IMA bars doctors from online friendship with patients

2

Man in court charged with killing UK's rarest butterfly

3

I was blessed to play under MS Dhoni all these years, says Rohit Sharma

4

Will continue to hit sixes if they are to be hit: MS Dhoni

5

Teens want sex education for safety from paedophiles

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham